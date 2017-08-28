PM Modi meets 50 women bikers from Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a group of 50 women bikers from Gujarat who explored across India on their bikes, in New Delhi on Monday. The group has driven over 10,000 km, covering around 13 states, and interacted with people on social themes, such as 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and 'Swachh Bharat'. The group also hoisted the tricolour at Ladakh's Khardungla on 15th August, to mark India's 70th year of independence. PM Modi appreciated the group's effort and wished them luck for their future.