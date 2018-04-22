PM Modi to meet Xi Jinping on April 27, confirms China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 27-28 in Wuhan city, ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in June, said China's foreign minister Wang Yi. The Chinese foreign minister said, "We will make sure that the informal summit (between PM Modi and Chinese President Jinping on April 27-28) will be a complete success and a milestone in China-India relations." The informal summit is being seen as a move by the two countries to get their ties back on track following the Doklam stand-off last year. Currently, Swaraj is on a two-nation visit to China and Mongolia.