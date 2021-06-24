PM Modi to Meet J&K Leader in Delhi Today: Who's Invited, Who's Arrived, the Agenda | In 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting with all the mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir at 3 pm on Thursday, almost two years after the region lost its statehood and special status.

The meeting gains importance as sources have indicated that discussions on restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood could be on cards. Some reports have also said that it may be related to assembly polls in the region.

Here are Top 10 Points You Need to Know

• Fourteen leaders from regional powerhouses such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC), as well as those from the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, among others, have been invited for the talks.

• Sources have told News18 that the three invited Congress leaders will hold a meeting at the residence of J&K’s former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad at 11 am.

• While most of the 14 leaders arrived in Delhi by Wednesday evening, Farooq Abdullah is yet to leave Jammu and Kashmir.

• After abrogation of Article 370, several political leaders and activists were placed under detention. Over a period of time, Mufti, two other former chief ministers — Omar and Farooq Abdullah — and several others were released. In this backdrop, the meeting could act as an exercise to overcome trust issues.

• This is also the first meeting between PM Modi and the J&K parties after the region’s special status was revoked.

• PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that during the talks with the prime minister, she will press for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was “snatched away from us”.

• Ahead of the talks, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday issued an alert in the union territory following a series of attacks in the Valley.

• The J-K Police issued the alert, warning that “anti-national” elements may attempt to “hit soft targets to create a hype”.

• People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (the bloc formed by Farooq Abdullah, Mufti and others) may also demand the release of political detainees as well as of those Jammu and Kashmir residents in jails in other parts of the country.

• Mehbooba also said the Centre should hold dialogue with everyone, including Pakistan, to resolve the Kashmir issue.

