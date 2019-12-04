PM Modi, Maldives President launch developmental projects in Male
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih jointly launched four key projects via video conferencing. India launched three community development projects besides initiating the process to roll out RuPay card in the Maldives and an LED lighting project in its capital Male. Three fish processing plants were also inaugurated. The ties between the two countries are on an upswing after Solih became President in November 2018.