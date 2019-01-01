PM Modi lives in daydream, says D Raja on 2019 Polls

While speaking to ANI on Prime Minister Narendra Modi exclusive interview and his statement on Ram temple and 2019 elections, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi lives in daydream and he should understand the mood of the people across the country that is against him. People have started rejecting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and we could see it in the recent elections. In 2019 it will be Prime Minister vs People and people will going to reject his policies in the coming time soon."