PM Modi Likely to Talk on Unlock 1.0 in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. The Prime Minister is expected to speak about the guidelines issued for the fifth phase of the lockdown.

The Centre on Saturday took an exit step from the 68-day nationwide lockdown, declaring that the restrictions will be limited to only containment zones up to June 30 and that the prohibited activities will be opened in a phased manner in areas outside these zones.

Applicable from Monday, June 1, the fresh order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spoke of the expanded fresh guidelines a day ahead of the end of lockdown 4.0.

“In exercise of powers under section 6 (2) (i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) it has directed the undersigned to issue an order to extend the lockdown in containment zones up to June 30, and reopen prohibited activities in a phased manner in areas outside containment zones,” the order says.

Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 10 (2)(l) of the Disaster Management Act 2005, it is directed that the guidelines will remain in force up to 30 June.

