PM Modi Likely to Address BJP's Parliamentary Party Meeting Tomorrow, Focus to be on Elections

Close to a year since the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in March, the Bharatiya Janata Party will hold its parliamentary party meeting in the Balyogi auditorium in Parliament Complex on March 10 at 9.30am.

This is a usual practice when the parliament session is on. The meeting takes place every Tuesday with party MPs getting guidelines and directions from the top leadership.

Top sources have indicated to CNN-News 18 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the gathering on Wednesday. He is expected to talk about India’s fight against Covid-19, how the ongoing vaccination drive has been an example in the world and how India has helped the world through the massive vaccine Maitri drive.

Elections are due in four states and one union territory in the coming one month and the prime minister is expected to give a roadmap for the saffron party. During the last central election committee meeting, the prime minister had told the leaders that they need to focus on a positive campaign and stay away from personal attacks or name calling.

The last parliamentary party meeting of BJP was held on March 17 last year. Following this, on March 22, Parliament was shut because of Covid-19 and national lockdown was imposed from the midnight of March 23.