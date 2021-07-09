PM Modi Led Cabinet Approves Rs 23,123 Crore Package To Improve Health Infrastructure To Combat COVID

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (8 July) approved a new scheme ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II’ worth Rs 23,123 crore for financial year 2021-22.

The scheme aims to accelerate health system preparedness for immediate responsiveness for early prevention, detection and management, with the focus on health infrastructure development including for Paediatric Care and with measurable outcomes.

The Phase-II of the package has Central Sector (CS) and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) components, a statement by the Health Ministry said.

As part of the package, support would be provided to Central Hospitals, AIIMS, and other Institutions for repurposing 6,688 beds for COVID management.

Further, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) would be strengthened by providing Genome Sequencing machines, besides sanctioning Scientific Control room, Epidemic Intelligence Services (EIS) and INSACOG Secretariat support.

In addition, support would also be provided for IT interventions, including strengthening the Central War room at DoHFW, strengthening Country’s COVID-19 Portal, 1075 COVID help lines and COWIN platform.

Under the package, around 2.4 lakh medical beds and 20,000 ICU ones would be created with a special focus on children as 20 per cent of ICU beds will be for paediatric care.

Under the new package, the Centre would provide Rs 15,000 crore and states Rs 8,123 crore, and the plan would be implemented jointly by them across all the 736 districts to improve medical infrastructure at primary and district health centres.

Storage facilities for oxygen and medicines would also be created at district level under the plan.