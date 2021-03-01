PM Modi leads vaccine drive, Congress vs Congress, Aghadi Mantri quits & More | Top News (1 March)

Top headlines of the day:

1. COVID vaccine drive 2.0 has already started. It will largely cover people above the age of 60 and also the ones between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities as specified by the government.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads vaccine drive. He was vaccinated at All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital. PM Modi praised scientists and doctors across the globe for showing strength against coronavirus.

3. Congress party politicises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vaccination drive. Karti Chidambaram has asked PM Modi to disclose the vaccine brand administered.

4. Debate over vaccine cost breaks out. Government puts a cap for Janta jab at private hospitals but Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says that companies are feeling betrayed. Prices too low to sustain.

5. It's Congress vs Congress over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise. Party netas slam Ghulam Nabi Azad for praising the Prime Minister. Fresh internal war breaks out in the grand old party.

6. Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Rathod resigns from his post after BJP links him to a 23-year-old woman's alleged death by suicide in Pune. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray vows a probe in this case.