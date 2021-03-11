PM Modi To Lead ‘Dandi March’ During ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a padyatra from the Sabarmati ashram to Dandi on March 12 to launch the nationâs 75th year of Independence Day celebrations. He will also inaugurate a number of key initiatives and digital programmes running for 75 weeks leading up to August 15, 2022 to mark the occasion.

The celebration, âAzadi Ka Amrut Mahotsavâ, is a series of events to be organised by the Government of India to commemorate this landmark occasion with a lot of public participation.

Modi is also expected to address the gathering and give the nation a message on why this historic occasion is special for each and every Indian. The Prime Minister will also throw some light on what his government plans to do in keeping the target of new India in mind, an India of our dreams, when we turn hundred in 2047.

The march from Mahatma Gandhiâs ashram will see 81 people leading it from the Sabarmati ashram to Dandi in about 25 days covering a distance of nearly 400 kilometres.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, is expected to be present at the closing ceremony when the march reaches Dandi.

Cultural Minister Prahlad Patel will be leading the march in the first lap of 75 km and different groups of people will be joining the march on its way.

This is not the first occasion when the Union government led by Prime Minister Modi has made efforts to appropriate the legacy and contribution of the Father of the Nation. After becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, Modi inaugurated the Dandi Kutir, a museum on the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi in Gandhinagar in January 2015.

Modi has also inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi Museum at the Alfred High School in Rajkot in September of 2018. He has also inaugurated the Dandi Yatra Salt Memorial & Museum in Gujarat in January 2019. In September that year, while on a visit to the US, PM Modi unveiled a plaque for Eternal Gandhi Museum in Houston and also inaugurated Gandhi Solar Park at United Nations Headquarters.

In September 2020, the PM inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi dedicated to the Mahatma. The Swachh Bharat Mission, which has been undertaken by the government of India since it came into power, talks of a clean India drive with an aim of an open defecation free nation. With the mission, which was launched in 2014, the national sanitation coverage increased from 38% in 2014 to above 65% by 2017.

As per the official records, about 35 States and Union Territories, including 699 districts under which 5.99 lakh villages have so far been declared open defecation free till up to September 2019.