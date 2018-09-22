PM Modi lays foundation stone for Bilaspur-Annupur railway line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid foundation stone for Bilaspur-Annupur railway line and several highway projects in Chhattisgarh. PM Modi inaugurated two projects of National Highway Authority of India in Chhattisgarh. These are four lane roads between Bilaspur-Pathrapali and Sargaon-Bilaspur. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai were present during the inauguration programme. The Prime Minister arrived in poll-bound Chhattisgarh earlier today. He will be visiting exhibitions on handloom and agriculture in the state later in the day.