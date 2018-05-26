PM Modi lays foundation stone of Deoghar airport in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of development of Deoghar airport in Jharkhand on Friday. The airport to be constructed by the Airports Authority of India with the support of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the government of Jharkhand. Addressing the crowd, the Prime Minister said that the day is not far, when each and every citizen of India, would be able to fly, mentioning his dream project of the UDAN scheme. To be spread in 600 acres of land, the airport will cost approximately Rs 400 crores. The new airport terminal will boost tourism in the state and will help create more job and business opportunities for the local population.