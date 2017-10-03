PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS in Bilaspur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur on Tuesday. In addition to healthcare, it will also provide medical education at the under-graduate and post-graduate level, besides nursing. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Una and a Steel Processing Unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) at Kangra.