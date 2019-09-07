PM Modi lays foundation stone of 3 metro lines in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of three metro lines in Mumbai on September 07. This project will together add more than 42 kms to the metro network of the city. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and newly appointed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari were also present during the event. PM Narendra Modi onboard a state of the art metro coach, the first metro coach which is manufactured under the Make in India project. Earlier, PM Modi also offered prayers at Lokmanya Seva Sangh Tilak Mandir in Vile Parle area of Mumbai.