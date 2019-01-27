PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS at Tamil Nadu's Thoppur today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit in Tamil Nadu and Kerala today. At Thoppur (Madurai) in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). PM will also inaugurate the super speciality blocks of Madurai's Rajaji Medical College, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli Medical Colleges, as part of upgradation projects of the government. PM will also visit Kochi in Kerala today and unveil a plaque to dedicate to the nation an integrated refinery expansion complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. He will also lay the foundation stone for a petrochemical complex at the same venue. PM will inaugurate a mounded storage vessel at an LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Kochi and lay the foundation stone for skill development institute at Ettumanoor.