Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched RuPay Card in Bhutan on August 17. He made a purchase at Simtokha Dzong. Rupay cards will be accepted at over 250 ATMs and over 800 merchant outlets across Bhutan. PM Modi and Prime Minister of Bhutan (Dr.) Lotay Tshering jointly unveiled e-plaque of the interconnection between India's National Knowledge Network and Bhutan's Druk Research and Education Network.