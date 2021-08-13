PM Modi launches National Automobile Scrappage Policy

New Delhi, Aug 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched National Automobile Scrappage Policy at the Investor Summit in Gujarat, via video conferencing on August 13. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi informed about the launch and urged youth and start-ups to join this programme. "The launch of Vehicle Scrappage Policy today is a significant milestone in India's development journey. The Investor Summit in Gujarat for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure opens a new range of possibilities. I would request our youth and start-ups to join this programme," tweeted PM Modi. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari was also present at the occasion.