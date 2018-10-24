PM Modi launches 'Main Nahin Hum' portal for IT professionals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Main Nahin Hum' portal and app on Wednesday, and interacted with IT and electronic manufacturing professionals across India on the occasion of the launch. The portal, which works on the theme 'Self4Society', enabled IT professionals and organisations to bring together their efforts towards social causes and services to society on one platform. The portal is expected to help catalyse greater collaboration towards the service of the weaker sections of society, especially by leveraging the benefits of technology. It is also expected to generate wider participation of interested people who are motivated to work for the benefit of society.