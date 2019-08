Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of Fit India Movement at Indira Gandhi Stadium on the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29. He was accompanied by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was also present during the event. PM Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' urged people to take part in 'Fit India Movement'.