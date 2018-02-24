PM Modi launches AIADMK'S Amma scooter scheme for working women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai on Saturday and launched All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) ambitious Amma scooter scheme on the occasion of 70th birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa which aims to provide 50 percent subsidy in buying two-wheelers to working women. On the occasion, PM Modi showering praises for Jayalalithaa said "It was honorable Amma who took Tamil Nadu on the path of development, be it education or help to poor, all schemes were focused to uplift people". "I am glad to be able to launch one of her dream projects the Amma Two Wheeler Scheme", Prime Minister added.