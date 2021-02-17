PM Modi to launch several development projects in Kerala on Friday

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of key projects of power and urban sectors in the poll-bound Kerala on February 19 via video conferencing. The PMO said on Wednesday that Modi will inaugurate 320 KV Pugalur (Tamil Nadu) - Thrissur (Kerala) power transmission project, noting that it is a voltage source convertor (VSC) based high voltage direct current (HVDC) project and has India's first HVDC link featuring state-of-the-art VSC technology. Built at a cost of Rs 5,070 crore, it will facilitate transfer of 2000 MW power from the western region and help meet the growth in load for the people of Kerala. This VSC based system features integration of HVDC XLPE (cross-linked polyethylene) cable with overhead lines which saves right-of-way as well as has 35-40 per cent less land footprint compared to conventional HVDC system.

The PMO said he will also dedicate to the nation the 50 MW Kasaragod solar power project, which has been developed under the national solar energy mission.

Set up over 250 acres of land spread across Paivalike, Meenja and Chippar villages of Kasaragod district, it has been built with the central government's investment of around Rs 280 crore.

Among other projects, he will lay the foundation stone of the integrated command and control centre at Thiruvananthapuram. Projected to be built at a cost of Rs 94 crore, it is being set up to host smart solutions for Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, and will act as a common point of action during emergency situations to facilitate coordinated action.

Besides, he will also lay the foundation stone of the smart roads project in Thiruvananthapuram, which has an estimated cost of Rs 427 crore and envisages converting 37 km of existing roads in the state's capital to world class smart roads by bringing all overhead utilities underneath and undertaking road and junction improvements.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the 75 MLD (million litres per day) water treatment plant at Aruvikkara, built under the AMRUT Mission. PTI KR AAR AAR