PM Modi to Launch Property Cards Under ‘SVAMITVA’ Scheme Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the physical distribution of Property Cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme on 11 October via video conferencing. The launch will enable around one lakh property holders to download their Property Cards through the SMS link delivered on their phones.

The property cards are physical copies of property titles of the villagers’ homes and the surrounding areas they own (as opposed to the cultivated land).



They will be handed over to around 1,32,000 landowners during the event.





These beneficiaries are from 763 villages across six states including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and 2 from Karnataka, reported Zee News.

The move will enable villagers to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial needs.

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, which was launched by the Prime Minister on 24 April 2020, which fell on National Panchayati Raj Day. The scheme is being implemented across the country in a phased manner over four years (2020-2024) and would cover around 6.62 lakh villages of the country.

Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You