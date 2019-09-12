PM Modi lauds team 'Coolie No 1' for initiative against single-use plastic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the effort of cast of 'Coolie No 1' of going single-use plastic free. Varun Dhawan took to twitter to announce that set of 'Coolie No 1' will only use steel bottles. In the tweet posted on September 01, Varun wrote, "Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia". Appreciating the move, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic." The film will hit the screens in 2020.