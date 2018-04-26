PM Modi, Jinping to exchange views on global, strategic issues: India's Ambassador to China

Pressing global issues and their outlook for the world and each other's country may figure in the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their two-day informal summit commencing from Friday. This has been told by India's Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale, who spoke to ANI on Thursday. He said, "The main element in the informal talks that there will be no set agenda for the talks. Talks will be held in a friendly setting, they will probably have a walk in the park or a boat ride in Wuhan. There are no outcome documents in terms of MoU or agreements signed in an informal meeting". Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for China on Thursday evening to attend an informal summit, to be hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan city on April 27 and 28.