PM Modi, Japan PM had very constructive discussion on bilateral relationship: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka on Thursday. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale spoke on the meeting. Gokhale said, "It was a very warm meeting, both leaders are old friends. They had a very constructive and detailed discussion on the bilateral relationship. PM Abe referred specifically to PM Modi's initiative in earlier G20 meetings on the issue of fugitive economic offenders and he said that G20 should deal with this problem as part of its anti-corruption measures. Both PMs would meet again tomorrow for a trilateral meeting between Japan, India and US, there was a brief discussion on the Indo-Pacific initiative that all three countries are separately pursuing and discussing together."