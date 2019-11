Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 02 arrived at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' community event at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok. During his speech, he invited Indian dispora to visit Kartarpur Corridor. "The Kartarpur Corridor will open on November 9 and pilgrims will be able to visit the Kartarpur Sahib directly. I invite all of you to visit India and the Kartarpur Sahib."