PM Modi invites global investors to avail benefit from India's start-up ecosystem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. While addressing the forum, PM Modi invited global investors to benefit from India's start-up ecosystem. He said, "Today, India has become world's third largest start-up ecosystem. Even in tier-2 and 3 cities of India startups have come up. Our start-ups have started investing at global scale. I invite global investors to benefit from our start-up ecosystem."