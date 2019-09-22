PM Modi interacts with Sikh community members in Houston

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of the Sikh community in Houston on September 22. During the interaction they congratulated PM Modi on some decisions taken by the Government of India. The Sikh community has also submitted a memorandum to the PM. Submitting the memorandum, the Sikh community requested Prime Minister to address the issues of- 1984 Sikh genocide, dedicating Delhi airport to Guru Nanak Dev International Airport, Article 25 of Indian Constitution and Anand Marriage Act, visa and passport renewal of asylees. PM is scheduled to address the mega 'Howdy, Modi!' event on September 22 at the NRG Stadium which will also be attended by US President Donald Trump.