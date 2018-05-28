PM Modi interacts with PMUY beneficiaries through NaMo App

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) through NaMo App. Launched by Prime Minister Modi on May 1, 2016 in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana aims to safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with a clean cooking fuel - LPG. Ensuring women's empowerment, especially in rural India, the connections are issued in the name of women of the households. Rs. 8000 crore has been allocated towards the implementation of the scheme.