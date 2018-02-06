PM Modi interacts with ITBP excursion groups of students from Sikkim, Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) excursion groups of students in the national capital on Tuesday. These students had come from Sikkim and Ladakh. PM Modi gave them tips on how to keep brain and body healthy. He also encouraged them to use digital modes. The students seemed encouraged and inspired after interaction with PM Modi. 53 students of two ITBP excursion groups are visiting different parts of India. During their interaction with the PM, the students shared their vision of a prosperous and corruption-free India.