PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers in Hyderabad

New Delhi/Hyderabad [India], September 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with IPS officers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad via video conferencing and talked about the stress that officials go through while doing their duties.

The Prime Minister also urged the schools to prepare write-ups telling how cops on duty amid the pandemic had helped the common man in crisis.

"Workload and pressure are on everyone even on the farmers. This is a part of life and this is not something which cannot be managed. If we understand our needs and responsibilities in detail, we can manage things smoothly. In your profession, unexpected events occur and you have to be always ready. Regular training is also vital. I urge you all that when you go out for doing duty, try to meet people or even teachers who can talk on such topics. This will help you in leading a stress-free life. Also, if you practice yoga and 'Pranayama' done with will power, you will never be stressed and always be happy," he said.

The Prime Minister also talked about improving the image of the police officers in front of the public and urged schools to write about the instances telling that how cops on duty amid pandemic have helped the common man in crisis.

"For people, the image of police was always of beating but it does not mean they have not done any humanitarian work. Society never realised the impact of their work. But during COVID-19 pandemic, people saw how these police officials in khaki uniform were serving food and water to the people, to homeless, running campaigns to make people aware about the disease and taking people to hospitals. The schools must send the written pieces to the police station showing the humane approach of the police. These can be shared on online platforms as well," he said.

A total of 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady Probationers have completed 42 weeks of Basic Course Phase-I training at the Academy.

They joined the Academy on December 17, 2018, after completing their Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad.

During the Basic Course Training at SVPNPA, probationers have imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security. (ANI)

