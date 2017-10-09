PM Modi interacts with global oil, gas CEOs, experts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with oil and gas CEOs and experts from across the world. The meeting was coordinated by the NITI Aayog. During the meeting, the CEOs emphasised on the expected growth of energy demand in India, and the significant progress made in electrification and LPG expansion. Top CEOs and officials of International Gas Union, World Bank, International Energy Agency and other were present at the meeting. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, R.K. Singh, senior officials from NITI Aayog, PMO, Petroleum Ministry and Finance Ministry were also present.