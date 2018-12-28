PM Modi interacts with BJP booth workers via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the party workers from Belagavi, Bidar, Davanagere, Dharwad and Haveri via video conferencing. While interacting with Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, PM Modi said, "Those in power think that just because they have formed government by hook or crook, they can get away with anything. But people of Karnataka and people of India are watching them and their actions. People will soon teach them lesson for mis-governance."