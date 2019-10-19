PM Modi interacts with B-town celebs on 'Ways to Mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the members of creative and entertainment world in the national capital on October 19. He met them on 'Ways to Mark 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi'. The interaction was being held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. While interacting with the celebs, PM Modi said, "The power of creativity is immense and it is essential to harness this spirit of creativity for our nation. Several people from the world of films and television have been doing great work when it comes to popularising the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi." He met celebs including Kangana Ranaut, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Director Anurag Basu and Imtiaz Ali. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, Jackie Shroff also marked their presence in the event. Speaking to media after the interacting session , actor Aamir Khan said, "First and foremost, I want to appreciate PM Narendra Modi for thinking about this effort (further popularising the ideals of Bapu). As creative people, there is much we can do. And, I assure the PM that we will do even more." Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for bringing us all together, that too for a cause such as this (Mahatma Gandhi). I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi ji to India and the world."