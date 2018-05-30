PM Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurate kite exhibition in Jakarta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated a kite exhibition in Jakarta on Wednesday. At the event, the two leaders participated in kite flying. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a five-day, three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to boost the Act East Policy. PM Modi's visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which form Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). From Indonesia the Prime Minister will travel to Malaysia and then leave for Singapore on the last leg of his Southeast Asia visit.