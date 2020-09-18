PM Modi and The Indian-American Vote: Changing The Narrative?

"The Asian American community has historically supported the Democratic Party in presidential elections", notes a paper by researchers Safiya Ghori-Ahmad and Fatima Salman for the US-based Think Tank, The Atlantic Council.

However, this voter demographic the paper argues, is transforming. A large portion of the Democratic Indian-American voter is being swayed by the Republican camp, and a lot of this can be attributed to the Modi-Biden friendship, or "bonhomie" as the paper labels it.

Historically Democratic

The democratic leaning can be allegedly affirmed by Kamala Harris' nomination as Democrat Biden's running mate and vice presidential candidate. Harris' nomination was met with elation on social media amongst some factions of the Indian-American community.

"Harris’ upbringing as the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants has been a big part of her appeal since her bid to run for president early last year," notes the research paper.

View photos Kamala Harris sits draped in a sari during a visit to her family in India, with sister Maya Harris. More

"Someone who looks like us!", social media celebrated. "Many [Indian-American voters] have the same picture of sari-clad relatives as immigrants in America", states the paper.

Also Read: Kamala Harris Uses Tamil Word ‘Chithis’ In Speech, Twitter Reacts

"In the lead-up to the 2016 presidential elections, Indian Americans raised over $10 million towards the Democratic ticket, enthusiastically endorsing a bid for a Clinton presidency."

"Exit polls from 2016 indicated that four out of five (79 percent) Asian Americans voted for Hillary Clinton, while only 18 percent voted for Trump. And South Asians (most of whom are Indian-American) were among Clinton’s strongest supporters, with 90 percent voting for the Democratic candidate", states the paper.

This statistic, in the past four years, has evolved in Trump's favour.

A recent survey found a notable increase in the support for Trump among Indian-American voters at 28 percent in 2020 from the 16 percent in 2016.

Also Read: US Elections: Indian-Americans Rooting for Biden, Shows Survey

The Republican Momentum

"The increased attention and evolving Trump-Modi dynamics, in addition to prominent Indian American Republicans like Nikki Haley and Bobby Jindal may be contributing to an increasingly shifting Indian American political base", argues the research paper. This may account for the increased demographic support for Trump in the last four years.

The symbolic friendship between Modi and Trump has benefitted India, argues the paper. It "has led to significant advancements in the bilateral relationship, including expanding the two countries’ defence partnership and official visits by President Trump to Delhi and Prime Minister Modi to Washington – all against the backdrop of a simmering trade deal".

Also Read: The Dichotomy of Powerful Indian-American Republicans in 2020

From a foreign policy perspective, especially with reference to China, "India has been the linchpin of the US Indo-Pacific strategy to counter China [since 2010]. Not only has India been seen as a useful tool for containing Chinese influence in the region but supporting India has also become good politics in the United States, at least with a large subset of the Indian American diaspora."

This support for India by the Trump Administration is crucial against the backdrop of the present India-China standoff.

Story continues