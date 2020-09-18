Is PM Modi’s ‘New India’ Entirely New?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi symbolises Newness. For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he has liberated the nation from Nehru and Congress; and precisely for this reason, his imagination of New India marks the beginning of a new era of politics.

Modi’s opponents, interestingly, also share this assumption. For them, Modi regime has destroyed the secular-democratic culture of the republic. This unprecedented political decline, they argue, signifies the real face of New India.

A close reading of our postcolonial political history, however, suggests that the rhetoric of New India is politically plagiarised and intellectually hollow.

It echoes the ideas of less controversial political figures such as Morarji Desai and Charan Singh. And at the same time, it draws inspiration from Indira Gandhi’s regime to represent Modi as a legitimate political successor. Modi’s New India, thus, should not be seen entirely as an exception.

What is New India? Ideological Doctrine, Policy Framework, Political Rhetoric

New India, we must note, has been accepted by the BJP as a party doctrine in 2018.

This led to an official campaign by the government to seek citizens’ participation in this initiative. It was subsequently recognised as a policy framework as well. The Niti Aayog came out with a very interesting document – Strategy for New India@75 – to outline a policy framework for translating this doctrine into an action plan.

Narendra Modi’s official website underlines three features of ‘New India’: A nation driven by innovation, hard work, creativity; a nation characterised by peace, unity, brotherhood; and a country free of corruption, terrorism, black money, and dirt. To realise these objectives, the website asks Indian citizens to take an eight-point pledge. The last point of this pledge is very interesting. It says: “I will be a job creator, not a job seeker.”

This marks an interesting correlation between rights and duties. Citizens are called upon to offer uncritical support to the Modi government. On the other hand, seeking employment as a right is strongly discouraged. Indian citizens are clearly told that job creation is not a duty of the government; hence, they should not consider it as a right.

In other words, the government asserts itself as the supreme agency that works on behalf of the citizens in the political sphere, but it keeps itself away from the economic sphere and does not take any responsibility to provide jobs. For Modi, “New India is the era of responsive people and responsive government.”

New India also survives as political rhetoric in public discussions. There are two central components of this political narrative: (a) A strong criticism of Nehru as a person and the model of state he established and (b) the dynastic politics of Congress.

Contrary to popular belief, Modi and other BJP leaders do not rely on Hindu nationalist traditions (including Savarkar’s Hindutva) to refute Nehru or the state model of the 1950s. This deliberate apathy towards postcolonial Hindu nationalism is not surprising. RSS, Hindu Mahasabha and even BJS were not the main players of Indian politics before the 1970s.

They were electorally insignificant and ideologically marginalised. Their criticisms of Nehru were highly personalised and polemical; MS Golwalkar’s Bunch of Thought is a good example. These defeatist criticisms of Nehru obviously do not provide the required political substance for legitimising the rhetoric of New India.

Political Sources of New India

However, this was not the case with two former non-Congress Prime Ministers, Morarji Desai and Charan Singh, who offered extremely powerful condemnation of Nehru. Desai, for instance, was one of the first political leaders, who raised the issue of dynastic politics of Congress.

Desai argued that Nehru wanted to sideline Desai so as to secure Indira Gandhi’s political career.

Desai claimed that this had been one of the most serious weaknesses of the Nehru family. In his view, Motilal Nehru himself was instrumental in promoting Jawaharlal Nehru in Congress in the 1930s. Similarly, Indira Gandhi had carved out a space for her sons – Sanjay Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in later years. Modi-led BJP’s emphasis on Congress’s dynastic politics, it seems, uses this line of argument to delegitimise Rahul Gandhi as a serious opponent.