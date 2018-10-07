PM Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand Investors Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Uttarakhand Investors Summit in Dehradun. Leading industrial houses and top business leaders participated in the two-day event. Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2018 explores investment opportunities in the state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat accompanied the Prime Minister during the event. Apart from India, investors from many countries participated in the event. Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the Dehradun to stop any untoward incident. The two-day event will conclude on October 08.