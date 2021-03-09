PM Modi inaugurates ‘Maitri Setu’ built over Feni River between India-Bangladesh

New Delhi, Mar 09 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh on March 09 via video conferencing. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb were present during the ceremony. Maitri Setu has been build over the Feni River which flows between India and Bangladesh. The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event.