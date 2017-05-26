PM Modi inaugurates India's longest 'Dhola-Sadia' bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dhola-Sadia Bridge in Assam's Tinsukia on Friday morning. The bridge has been constructed above the Brahamputra river and is more than 9.15 kilometers long, making it the nation's longest bridge. It will connect Dhola in Assam to Sadiya in Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier, in a series of tweets, PM Modi described the bridge as one of the most important infrastructure projects to be undertaken in India. Reportedly, the travel time to cross over to Sadiya near the Lohit border in Arunachal will reduce by four hours and it will take a mere 30 minutes to cross.