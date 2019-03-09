PM Modi inaugurates civil enclave for RCS flights at Hindon airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, inaugurated a new civil enclave developed by the AirportsAuthority of India at the Indian Air Force's Hindon airport in Ghaziabad town of Uttar Pradesh. The civil enclave has been developed in the line of civil aviation's flagship regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) for providing air connectivity to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Considering the infrastructure constraints after a rapid surge in the number of passengers at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi, it was decided to operate some of the Regional Connectivity Scheme flights from Hindon Airforce station. Speaking after the inauguration, Modi said that Ghaziabad was becoming increasingly connected and Hindon airport would provide a boost in connecting it with other parts of the country. The enclave which is spread in an area over 5000 square metre will have a peak hour handling capacity of 300 people. It will be equipped with all the major facilities and services in order to enhance the flying experience of travelers. Airports Authority of India is in continuous endeavour to upgrade airport infrastructure in the country. It currently manages 129 airports incling 23 international airports, 8 custom airports and 98 domestic airports.