PM Modi inaugurates ASI building, asks citizens to preserve India's heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new building of Archeological Survey of India on Thursday. At the occasion PM Modi pointed out that people have forgotten their past and our heritage will continue to be a piece of stone till we try to appreciate it. He said, "We have been cut-off from our heritage and this has caused us a huge loss. People of our country have been gripped with such mentality which looks down to our heritage pride. Untill we take pride in our country's past and heritage, we would not feel like cherishing it. Our heritage will continue to be a piece of stone till we try to appreciate it."