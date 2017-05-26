PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS at Sarusajai Stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati's Sarusajai on Friday. Earlier, Prime Minster Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Dhola-Sadia' bridge in Assam's Tinsukia. All mega projects are expected to change the face of the region. The IARI and AIIMS, the first of their kind institutes in the Northeast, were approved to be set up in Assam by the Union cabinet in the last eight days.