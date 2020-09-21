PM Modi inaugurates 9 highway projects, Big development push for Bihar

There has been a big development push for Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated 9 highway projects. As per the Yojana announced by PM Modi, 6 lakh villages will be connected by means of an optical fibre within 1000 days. With the help of CM Nitish Kumar, this Yojana will be worked on effectively.

He highlights the importance of connectivity and fast speed internet in villages. Due to the efforts of the government, 2,50,000 panchayats have already received optical fibre. National Highway Grid is important in Bihar. To join various parts of India, 4 lane and 5 lane highway projects have already been launched. Bihar has faced connectivity issues due to floods and overflowing of rivers.