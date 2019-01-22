PM Modi inaugurates 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas at Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi today. The three-day-long Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being organised from January 21 to 23 instead of January 9 to allow participants visit the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and attend the Republic Day parade in the national capital. The theme for this year's convention is 'role of Indian diaspora in building new India'. PM Modi will hold talks with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth after the inaugural session. External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj inaugurated the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas yesterday, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Over 4,000 NRI delegates from about 85 countries are attending the event and many of them will be staying in the tent city, built specially for them. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the concluding function tomorrow. After Pravasi Divas, the guests will be taken for a visit to the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Thursday. A cultural village has been developed in Prayagraj, showing the history from the Indus Valley Civilisation. The 'pravasis' will be taken to New Delhi on Thursday night and will have a "Delhi darshan" the next day. They will also witness the Republic Day Parade on January 26. The decision to celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was taken by the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the first event was celebrated on January 9, 2003. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is now celebrated once in every two years and provides a platform to the overseas Indian community to engage with the government and reconnect with their roots.