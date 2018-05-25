PM Modi to inaugurate Eastern Peripheral Expressway on May 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 135 km six lanes Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Sunday. Before the inauguration of EPE, PM Modi will inaugurate Digital Art Gallery of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) has been completed in just 17 months. The foundation stone for EPE was laid by PM Modi in 2015. The expressesway starts at Kundli and ends at Palwal. It is expected to reduce pollution and traffic congestion in the national capital as around half of the vehicles not bound for Delhi, will bypass the city through EPE.