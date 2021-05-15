PM Modi holds review meeting on preparedness to deal with Cyclone Tauktae

New Delhi, May 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to review preparedness to deal with Cyclone Tauktae on May 15. Senior officials from the Government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were present during the meeting. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had informed that the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshwadeep had intensified into a deep depression and will intensify into a cyclonic storm.