PM Modi holds 'productive meeting' with Sheikh Hasina; India, B'desh sign five MoUs

Anisur Rahman
·4-min read

Dhaka, Mar 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he had a 'productive meeting' with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during which they reviewed the full range of bilateral ties and discussed ways to deepen the economic and cultural linkages in the times to come.

Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak, held one-on-one talks with Hasina which was followed by delegation-level meeting.

'Had a productive meeting with PM Sheikh Hasina. We reviewed the full range of India-Bangladesh relations and discussed ways to deepen economic and cultural linkages in the times to come,” Modi tweeted.

The two sides signed five MoUs covering areas such as connectivity, commerce, information technology and sports.

'India and Bangladesh signed MoUs in key sectors such as disaster management, sports and youth affairs, trade, technology and more. These will add strength to our development partnership and benefit the people of our nations, especially the youth,' Modi said.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the two leaders discussed the progress achieved in areas of health, trade, connectivity, energy, developmental cooperation and others.

'Recognising that terrorism remains a threat to global peace and security, both sides reiterated their strong commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,' said a joint statement issued after their talks.

Modi expressed India’s appreciation for the cooperation extended by Bangladesh in security related matters.

He also reiterated India's 'sincere and continued efforts' to conclude the Teesta water-sharing agreement in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

'The two leaders directed their respective Ministries of Water Resources to work towards an early conclusion of the Framework of Interim Agreement on sharing of waters of six common rivers, namely, Manu, Muhuri, Khowai, Gumti, Dharla and Dudhkumar,' the joint statement said.

The Indian side also requested for early finalisation of a draft for sharing of water of Feni River pending with the Bangladeshi side, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of effective border management for ensuring a tranquil, stable and crime free border, the statement said.

In a humanitarian gesture, Prime Minister Modi handed over a representational key of 109 life-saving ambulances to his counterpart Hasina. He also handed over a representational box as a symbol of India's gift of 1.2 million COVID vaccine doses to Bangladesh.

Hasina presented a gold and a silver coin released on the occasion of the birth centenary of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Modi. She also handed over a silver coin released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Independence.

The two leaders also jointly inaugurated several projects virtually, including opening three new border haats on India-Bangladesh borders and inaugurating a new passenger train 'Mitali Express' connecting Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri on the Indian side.

This is the third passenger train after Maitree Express (Dhaka-Kolkata) and Bandhan Express (Khulna-Kolkata) running between the two countries.

The other projects included: foundation stone laying of a monument at Bangladesh's Ashuganj in memory of 1971 martyred Indian soldiers; extended development work at Rabindra Bhawan Kuthibari in Shilaidaha of Bangladesh's Kushtia and ground breaking for Infrastructure Development for Power Evacuation Facilities of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The MoUs signed were on Disaster Management, Resilience and Mitigation; cooperation between Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) and establishment of a Framework of Cooperation in the Area of Trade Remedial Measures.

The supply of ICT equipment, courseware and reference books and training for Bangladesh-Bharot Digital Service & Employment and Training (BDSET) Center, and Establishment of Sports facilities at Rajshahi College field and surrounding areas were other MoUs.

The two prime ministers also released India-Bangladesh Friendship stamps to commemorate the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

Modi's visit is taking place at a time Bangladesh is commemorating Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the country's war of liberation.

On Friday, Modi attended the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence, the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ in Dhaka Earlier in the morning, Modi offered prayers at the centuries-old Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Ishwaripur village in southwestern Bangladesh and announced that India would construct a community hall-cum cyclone shelter attached to the temple, which is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in the Puranic tradition.

He visited the mausoleum of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and paid floral tributes to him, becoming the first-ever foreign Head of State or Head of Government to pay homage at the grave of 'Bangabandhu' at Tungipara in southwestern Bangladesh.

Modi also offered prayers at a Matua temple in Bangladesh's Orakandi, the birthplace of Hindu mystic figure and Matua community's spiritual guru Harichand Thakur.

Speaking to the Matua community members after offering prayers, Modi said both India and Bangladesh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in the world.

Modi also extended an invitation to Hasina to visit India in 2022. PTI AR/ZH AKJ ZH ZH

Latest stories

  • Thierry Henry Quits Social Media in Stand Against Racism, Bullying Online

    Thierry Henry announced he will be taking down all his social media accounts until 'the people in power' take some strong action against racism and bullying online.

  • Ship blocks Suez Canal: Waterway carries 10% of all global trade, quick resolution key to avoid economic fallout

    The blockage will delay a range of materials for European products such as cotton from India, petroleum from the West Asia for plastics, and auto parts from China

  • PM's growing beard inversely proportional to the state of country's economy : Mamata

    <p>Daspur/ Debra(WB), Mar 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his growing beard is inversely proportional to the state of the economy in the country.</p>

  • As Spurt in Covid-19 Cases Brings Back Curbs, A List of Cities Under Lockdown and Night Curfew

    Here's a look at some of the states that witnessed lockdown or night curfews in March.

  • 'Vaccine prince': the Indian billionaire set to make Covid jabs for the UK

    Serum Institute boss Adar Poonawalla has rented a Mayfair mansion for £50,000 a weekCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India. Photograph: Getty Images The AstraZeneca vaccine has made Prof Sarah Gilbert – who led the Oxford team that created it – one of the UK’s most famous modern scientists and turned the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company into a household name. But almost half of all the AstraZeneca shots, destined for the arms of hundreds of millions of people around the world, are being produced by a 40-year-old Indian billionaire with a penchant for private jets and Picassos. Adar Poonawalla, the self-proclaimed “prince of vaccines”, is chief executive of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine producer, which even before coronavirus struck was making more than 1.5bn jabs a year for everything from polio and diphtheria to tetanus, BCG, hepatitis B and the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccinations. Vaccines have made Poonawalla and his family extraordinarily wealthy. They are now the sixth richest family in India with an estimated $15bn (£11bn) fortune, according to the Times of India. A woman walks past a painting welcoming the Covid-19 vaccination programme with a portrait of Adar Poonawalla. Photograph: Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/Rex/Shutterstock Among their portfolio of properties is Lincoln House, a Mumbai mansion which is the former US embassy to India. At $113m it was the most expensive Indian home ever sold when they bought it in 2015. Poonawalla, who was educated at £30,000-a-year St Edmund’s School in Canterbury and the University of Westminster, this week signed a deal to rent a Mayfair mansion for a record £50,000 a week. The property, which at 2,3oo sq metres (25,000 sq ft) is 24 times the size of the average English home, comes with an adjoining guest house and backs on to one of Mayfair’s “secret gardens”. He is renting it from Polish billionaire Dominika Kulczyk, who bought it for £57m last year. Poonawalla, who is married with two children, travels by helicopter and private jet. He owns paintings by Picasso, Dalí, Rembrandt and Rubens, and has a collection of 35 rare luxury cars including several Ferraris, Bentleys and Rolls-Royces, as well as a Mercedes S350 converted into a replica Batmobile. Adar Poonawalla’s replica Batmobile His personal website admits his lifestyle looks flash. “It is easy to dismiss Adar Poonawalla as a rich brat … posing next to racehorses,” it says. But, it then adds, “the flamboyance is cultivated” and that he is actually “a serious young man who has been trained by a difficult boss – his father Cyrus Poonawala”. Producing vaccines was not Poonawalla’s idea. His father, Cyrus, founded SII in 1966 as a sideline to his 81-hectare (200-acre) thoroughbred racehorse stables Poonawalla Stud. (Serum from purified horse blood was used in the production of early vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, and scarlet fever.) But it was Poonawalla who convinced his father to “go big” on vaccines after he watched a Bill Gates talk in 2015, in which the billionaire Microsoft co-founder-turned philanthropist warned that the world was not prepared for a new viral pandemic. “I wanted to be prepared for a pandemic-level event ever since I heard Bill Gates in a Ted talk where he clearly said that we should be more worried and prepared for such situations,” Poonawalla told the Hindustan Times. He doubled the firm’s production facilities and began producing more vaccines for developing countries on behalf of the World Health Organization and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi), the vaccine charity supported by Gates and of which Poonawalla is a board member. The “vaccine prince” title stuck when Poonawalla was appointed chief executive of SII in 2011, replacing his “vaccine king” father, who is now chairman of wider Poonawalla Group, which includes SII. The Serum Institute of India campus in Pune, where it makes Covid-19 vaccine. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images When coronavirus struck, Poonawalla had a decision to make: “Do absolutely nothing and watch how it unfolds, or take the risk and become a frontrunner.” He took the risk. At the time the institute was working with Oxford University on developing a new malaria vaccine, and its scientists asked to collaborate on the Gilbert vaccine. Last May, Poonawalla met the AstraZeneca chief executive, Pascal Soriot, on a video call, and negotiated a deal for SII to manufacture about 1bn doses over 12 months – almost half the overall total. The same month a package arrived at SII’s vast campus in Pune, 150km south-east of Mumbai. Packed in dry ice was a vial containing the components needed to create the Oxford vaccine, cell substrate in which to grow it and detailed instructions. Not included were the results of any clinical trials or regulatory approvals that the vaccine was effective or even safe. A worker fills Covid-19 vaccine phials at the Serum Institute of India factory in Pune. Photograph: Rafiq Maqbool/AP Nevertheless, Poonawalla ordered three of his factories – which were at the time making “some very lucrative [other] vaccines” – to immediately switch production to the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine AZD1222. “Nobody wishes for a pandemic, but we were almost designed for one,” he told the Guardian earlier this year from his office inside a converted Airbus A320 jet, that he describes as “kind of similar to Air Force One”. “We produce a 1.5bn vaccine doses each year. We never imagined the whole world being so dependent on us, but nobody else has our capacity to scale up,” he said. The decision to invest, he added, was easy because the firm is a private business “and not accountable to investors and bankers and shareholders”. Instead, he says, “it was just a quick five-minute chat between myself and my father.” It was also, he admits, “a huge gamble – huge, huge, huge. People said I was crazy or stupid doing such a big bet at that time.” Airport staff unload boxes of vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India at Mumbai airport. Photograph: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images By the time the vaccine received its first regulatory approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in December 2020, SII had already made 40m doses. (The WHO approved it in February, but the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has yet to grant its approval.) The institute is now producing 80m doses a month, and is aiming for 100m doses a month soon, although a fire at one of its manufacturing facilities in January knocked it off target. Dear countries & governments, as you await #COVISHIELD supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, @SerumInstIndia has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best.— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) February 21, 2021 But SII’s huge production has thrown it and Poonawalla into the global political spotlight, as world leaders battle for doses and India – grappling with its own surge in Covid cases – wants the country’s production lines to supply it first. Last month Poonawalla tweeted: “Dear countries & governments, as you await #COVISHIELD supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, @SerumInstIndia has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India ... We are trying our best.” This week the Indian government introduced a de facto two- to three-month ban on vaccine exports, which will have repercussions in the UK, Europe and in the low- and middle-income countries signed up to the WHO’s Covax scheme. Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk The controls will delay 5m doses due to be shipped to the UK. The impending shortage means the UK vaccination programme has been set back by a month and that vaccinations will not be widely offered to under-50s until 1 May. Back in India, Poonawalla is building yet another factory. This $400m facility, which is due to open in 2024, is designed to produce 1bn vaccine doses a year. It may be too late to help with the current coronavirus vaccine drive, but it is the next pandemic that is now on Poonawalla’s mind. “Maybe not in my lifetime, but at least in my children’s lifetimes, there’s going to be another global pandemic,” he told Bloomberg. “And I’m willing to bet anything that pandemic will be far worse than this.”

  • How bold, imaginative strategy of a 21-year-old Sachin Tendulkar changed the way white ball cricket was played

    It is tempting to look for a specific inflexion point in the journey of an individual in a sport, that moment when the spotlight of greatness is switched on. For Tendulkar, it had to be 27 March 1994 — that fateful day at Auckland.

  • What Do Black Holes Sound Like? NASA's Chandra Telescope Has Sonified Sounds of the Universe

    The first of these sonic data images is of the region which NASA astronomers identify as Chandra Deep Field South.

  • Shashi Tharoor Admits Mistake, Says Sorry for Slamming PM Modi’s Bangladesh Speech

    The tweet by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor came a day after on Twitter after he said that PM Modi had not acknowledged former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's contribution in liberating Bangladesh in 1971.

  • Congress Leadership: Why a Kerala Win Is Key to Gandhi ‘Reign’

    If the UDF loses in Kerala this time, it can dent Rahul Gandhi’s chances of becoming Congress President again.

  • A Hindutva Bastion, Will Nemom Remain BJP’s Gujarat in Kerala?

    From Merryland Studio to MLA O Rajagopal, BJP’s presence in Nemom poses a challenge to CPI(M) and Congress.

  • Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Gets Hailed for Congratulating Kenya Players after International Match

    Fans hailed Mohamed Salah for his humble behaviour and congratulating the Kenya players on putting on a solid performance in the clash between the two nations.

  • SC Orders Transfer of Gangster-Turned-MLA Ansari To UP Jail

    SC directed the Punjab Police to hand over Ansari’s custody from Punjab’s Ropar Jail to UP Police within two weeks.

  • Maha Maintains Record-breaking Streak, Nears 37K Daily Tally; Punjab Reports Over 3K Covid Cases

    Looking at the alarming rise in cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day ordered night curfew in the entire state from Sunday, March 28.

  • WB Polls: TMC Alleges Voter Turnout Discrepancy; BJP Writes to EC

    BJP West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh said TMC’s allegations on rigging of polls was due to being ‘under pressure’.

  • Micromax IN 1 with a 5,000 mAh battery to go on first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart

    Micromax IN 1 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

  • These Ford cars will become costlier from April 1

    Ford has announced a price-hike across its entire product range in India from April 1. The prices will be increased by up to 3%, depending upon the variant. However, the final price-list is likely to be revealed on April 1. The models that will become costlier are the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, and Endeavour. Here's recalling these Ford cars.

  • Playing Songs, Making Dosas, Washing Clothes: How Parties, Candidates are Campaigning in Tamil Nadu

    All major political parties are combining both traditional and innovative ways of campaigning in Tamil Nadu.

  • Tiny Bulldozer Helping Massive Cargo Ship Stuck at Suez Canal Makes Way for Hilarious Memes

    The container has choked traffic in both directions along the Suez Canal and created what is being referred to as the world’s largest shipping jam.

  • BJP Releases Audio of Mamata 'Asking For Help' From Its Party Leader; TMC Questions Authenticity

    The TMC said there was nothing wrong even if Mamata Banerjee had called Pralay Pal, a former TMC worker.

  • How two crypto investors spent $70 million on a Beeple piece, securing their place in art history

    Vignesh Sundaresan and Anand Venkateswaran describe the nerve-racking final moments of the online auction for a collage of 5,000 images by the artist known as Beeple.