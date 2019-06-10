PM Modi holds meeting with secretaries of all ministries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meeting with secretaries of government of India on Monday. The meeting was held at PM Modi's residence. He gave credit to officials for win in general elections, which were marked by pro-incumbency factor. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Dr. Jitendra Singh were also present at the meeting. PM Modi said during the meeting, "All Ministries must focus on steps to improve 'Ease of Living'."