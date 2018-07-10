PM Modi holds delegation level talks with South Korean President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended delegation level talks in national capital on Tuesday. The two leaders held discussions on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest with a view to further strengthen the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Earlier, both the leaders had witnessed signing of Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) between the two countries. The South Korean President is on a visit to India till July 11. This is his first visit to India.